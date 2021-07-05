Fourth straight ACL loss for Tampines
Tampines Rovers sank to their fourth consecutive defeat in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign (ACL), losing 4-0 to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, last night.
Jeonbuk, who led 1-0 at half-time through Stanislav Iljutcenko's 36th-minute goal, took full advantage after the Stags were reduced to 10 men following skipper Yasir Hanapi's dismissal on the hour mark for a second yellow card.
Gustavo and Modou Barrow, who scored four goals and a hat-trick respectively in Jeonbuk's 9-0 win over Tampines last week, came off the bench to continue their scoring act.
Gustavo scored in the 64th minute and Barrow made it 3-0 nine minutes later, before Iljutcenko bagged his second of the night on 75 minutes.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now