Singapore Football

Fourth straight ACL loss for Tampines

Jul 05, 2021 06:00 am

Tampines Rovers sank to their fourth consecutive defeat in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign (ACL), losing 4-0 to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, last night.

Jeonbuk, who led 1-0 at half-time through Stanislav Iljutcenko's 36th-minute goal, took full advantage after the Stags were reduced to 10 men following skipper Yasir Hanapi's dismissal on the hour mark for a second yellow card.

Gustavo and Modou Barrow, who scored four goals and a hat-trick respectively in Jeonbuk's 9-0 win over Tampines last week, came off the bench to continue their scoring act.

Gustavo scored in the 64th minute and Barrow made it 3-0 nine minutes later, before Iljutcenko bagged his second of the night on 75 minutes.

Tampines Rovers' teenage forward Marc Tan relishing top-tier exposure
Singapore Football

Relishing top-tier experience

