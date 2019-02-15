Get Community Shield tickets

Members of the public can go to fas.org.sg/tickets to apply for tickets to the Community Shield football match between Albirex Niigata and Home United at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Feb 23.

While admission is free, there are limited seats available for the match, which kicks off at 6pm.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. Each person can apply for up to four tickets.

A host of fringe activities will be organised for fans at the stadium from 3pm.

The Community Shield is a curtain-raiser to the 2019 Singapore Premier League season, which kicks off on March 2.