Geylang International extend partnership with Epson

Geylang International chairman Thomas Gay (left) and Epson Singapore's regional managing director Munenori Ando at the sponsorship renewal ceremony yesterday.

Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Geylang International will be partners with electronics firm Epson Singapore for a fifth consecutive year after they inked a season-long extension yesterday.

The signing ceremony took place at Our Tampines Hub before the Eagles' SPL match against the Young Lions.

Geylang won 3-0 with two goals from Iqbal Hussain and one from Khairul Nizam.