Geylang International extend partnership with Epson
Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Geylang International will be partners with electronics firm Epson Singapore for a fifth consecutive year after they inked a season-long extension yesterday.
The signing ceremony took place at Our Tampines Hub before the Eagles' SPL match against the Young Lions.
Geylang won 3-0 with two goals from Iqbal Hussain and one from Khairul Nizam.
