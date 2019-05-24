Geylang midfielder Azri Suhaili, 16, is third youngest to play in SPL

At just 1.60m, Geylang International's Azri Suhaili (in green) was the shortest player on the pitch against Brunei DPMM, but the 16-year-old held his own and played the full match two weeks ago.

He was fielded in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) only as a stop-gap measure earlier this month.

But Geylang International Under-18 midfielder Azri Suhaili impressed their senior team's coach Mohd Noor Ali so much that he lasted the full match, becoming the youngest player to do so in the professional competition this season.

Noor Ali had faced a predicament two weeks ago when Geylang hosted Brunei DPMM at Our Tampines Hub.

With three of his senior midfielders suspended and another three injured, the Eagles coach had to turn to his fledglings.

He picked Azri to start and had planned to take him out in the second half but, to his surprise, the 1.60m teenager - the shortest on the pitch - was comfortably taking on bigger players, often beating them with his speed and guile.

Although Geylang lost 3-1, Noor Ali was impressed by Azri's ability to hold his own against opponents such as DPMM's 1.80m Australian midfielder Blake Ricciuto.

"He's a very intelligent player and knows how to play between the lines," said Noor Ali. "I've watched him play since he was 14 when he was in the Geylang youth set-up.

PASSION

"Azri was one who really had the passion. Two years down the road, it's nice to see him play in the first team."

It also came as a surprise to Azri that he played the full game.

He told The New Paper in a phone interview that he expected to be taken out in the second half.

"When I realised I wasn't getting substituted, I became very motivated to play even better," he said. "It was a big moment for me as a young athlete."

The DPMM match was Azri's second appearance for the Eagles. The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student made his debut two months ago when he came on as a 78th-minute substitute against Tampines Rovers.

This made him the third-youngest player to feature in the SPL at 16 years and 247 days, behind teammate Vasileios Zikos Chua (16 years, 80 days) and Hariss Harun (16 years, 110 days).

Noor Ali added: "I know Azri is not physically ready to compete at this level but he has certain abilities that can be improved on.

"Against Tampines, I wanted him to go out there for the last few minutes so I can see how he competes.

"He didn't compete physically because he's smart and knew how to move and make space for himself."

Azri has made only two appearances for Geylang as he was able to attend the full week of training only ahead of those matches.

Noor Ali, who is not afraid to throw his young players into the fray, added that Azri and his peers would get more playing time - including tomorrow's Eastern Derby against Tampines Rovers - if they were able to attend training more regularly.

On average, Azri is able to attend only three training sessions a week due to school commitments.

He also has to handle long commutes daily, as he studies at ITE College West in Choa Chu Kang and lives in Boon Lay, while all of Geylang's training sessions are in the east at Our Tampines Hub or Meridian Junior College.

Not surprisingly, Azri, who also plays in the Centre of Excellence U-18 League, has caught the eye of the national selectors.

He was recently called up to train with the national Under-18 squad, who are preparing for the AFC Under-19 Championship in August.

Although Geylang are languishing at third from bottom in the SPL with nine points from 10 matches, Noor Ali is comforted by his young players' development.

He said: "We're not having a good season in terms of results but, in terms of developing players and giving young boys a chance, it's very positive for us.

"We don't have any national players but now Danish (Irfan) and 'Bill' (Zikos) were called up for the SEA Games squad.

"Azri and Danish Qayyum were called up to the U-18 squad.

"Before this, nobody knew these players."

YOUNGEST DEBUTANTS IN THE SPL

Vasileios Zikos Chua

16 years 80 days

Geylang International

July 4, 2018 against Young Lions (87th min)

Hariss Harun

16 years 110 days

Young Lions

March 9, 2007 against Liaoning Guangyuan (started)

Azri Suhaili

16 years 247 days

Geylang International

March 16, 2019 against Tampines Rovers (78th min)

Fareez Farhan

16 years 256 days

Gombak United

April 11, 2011 against Albirex Niigata (88th min)

Source: FAS

