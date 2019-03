About 100 girls having fun at the Girls' Fun Football Carnival organised by the FAS.

About 100 girls took part in the Girls’ Fun Football Carnival organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) at Bowen Secondary School on Sunday.

This event, which saw the participants taking part in small-sided games, penalty shoot-outs and one-versus-one clinics, was part of the Asian Football Confederation's Women’s Football Day.