Hami's heroics help Home gain a point

Home United's Faritz Hameed (in red) challenging for the ball with a PSM Makassar player.

He is the new recruit among a strong cast of experienced internationals and league veterans.

But, for the second game in four days, young Hami Syahin stood out for Home United with another bright display.

AFC CUP, GROUP H HOME UNITED PSM MAKASSAR 1 1 (Hami Syahin 63) (Eero Markkanen 26)

Playing in a new deep-lying midfield role, the 20-year-old rescued a point for the Protectors in a 1-1 draw with Indonesian side PSM Makassar in their opening AFC Cup Group H match at Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

"Coach (Saswadimata Dasuki) has always told me that whenever I find space, I should always take a shot," said Hami, who was named the Man of the Match. "That's why I took the chance when I saw it."

Home made a positive start before 1,589 fans, but fell behind when Makassar's Finnish forward Eero Markkanen scored with a left-footed volley in the 26th minute.

The Singapore Premier League club, who missed their injured foreigners Song Ui-young (South Korea) and Isaka Cernak (Australia), then found themselves pinned down by the playmaking of Makassar's Dutch midfielder Willem Pluim.

But, in the 63rd minute, Hami decided to have a crack from 25 metres out, smashing the ball past Makassar goalkeeper Rivky Mokodompit and into the top corner.

Hami, who joined Home from the Young Lions this season, also starred in last Saturday's Community Shield win over Albirex Niigata, bossing the midfield and scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out.

- WANG MENG MENG