Harhys is the Under-17s’ most improved player

If there is a striking similarity between Harhys Rizal Gareth Stewart and his idol Joe Gomez, it is versatility.

The Liverpool defender is able to play across the backline, just as Harhys does for the Football Association of Singapore Football Academy Under-17 side.

But being versatile has its drawbacks, too, as Phil Neville would attest to. The former Manchester United defender could also play across the backline and even in central midfield, but often found himself omitted from the starting XI at United.

As maxims go by, Neville was seen as a Jack of all trades, master of none, and it seemed that way for Harhys this year when he struggled to break into the U-17 team.

But he didn't let that affect him. Instead, the 17-year-old Singapore Sports School student, who has training six times a week, worked even harder to earn a regular starting spot in coach Fadzuhasny Juraimi's team.

"At the start of the season, I wasn't playing much," Harhys told The New Paper.

"I really worked hard in training. I had a couple of setbacks with injuries. But I persisted.

"Eventually, I managed to earn a left-back role, (even) though it wasn't my most effective position. So, I just tried to learn as much as I could, from videos, from training. Now, I've grown accustomed to the position, I feel very comfortable.

"I am very consistent and feel that I contribute a lot to the team, both in attack and defence."

The marked progress was not lost on his coach, who felt that Harhys was the most improved player this year, owing to his dedication and hard work.

And what he has achieved is even more admirable given he has to juggle school and training, which leave him with a full-day schedule four times a week.

Said Fadzuhasny: "Harhys is the most improved player in the U-17 set-up. His commitment to his craft is very impressive.

"He has, maybe, missed just one training and his dedication shows on the pitch."

But Harhys, who has previously lived in the United Arab Emirates and Finland, knows there is a long path ahead of him.

The Singaporean, born to a Welsh father and a Malay mother, wants to go as far as he can in football and hopes to turn out for a club overseas in future, with Britain his preferred destination.

Being nominated for the The New Paper Dollah Kassim award might offer him a preview of his long-term ambition.

The award, in its ninth year, recognises the best local players aged 18 and below who have excelled on the pitch and show exemplary values off it.

The winner will get an overseas training stint, courtesy of Singapore Pools.

On being nominated, Harhys said: "Honestly, I really wasn't expecting it. Even though I felt I had a good season, a lot of the other players did well, too.

"As such, others would have been just as deserving to be nominated. But I'm really grateful for this nomination, really thankful that my hard work is being noticed."

For now, he plans to keep his place in the team and represent Singapore at more tournaments, following his participation at the Jockey Youth Cup in Hong Kong in March.

Name: Harhys Rizal Gareth Stewart

Team: FFA U-17

Position: Defender

Date of birth: March 20, 2001

Height: 1.75m

Weight: 60kg

Favourite team: Liverpool

Favourite player: Joe Gomez