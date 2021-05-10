Hariss joins Lion City Sailors after leaving Johor Darul Ta'zim

Singapore national football captain Hariss Harun has joined Singapore Premier League outfit Lion City Sailors after a highly successful 7½ years with Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta'zim.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who won multiple honours across the Causeway, including seven consecutive Malaysian Super League titles, the Malaysia Cup and the AFC Cup, decided to call time on his Malaysian stint due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made it tough for him to be with his Singapore-based family.

In a media release, Hariss, who has signed a 3½-year deal, said: “I’m thrilled to return home. The SPL is where I started to build my career, and it’s wildly exciting to now be a part of the Lion City Sailors’ vision of building up a club that can act as a catalyst for the SPL and Singapore football.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with JDT, and it was an honour to have worn the armband for a team that enjoyed tremendous success on the pitch while also making amazing improvements off the field too. I’d like to express my gratitude to Tunku Ismail for his leadership and trust in me, and I’d also like to thank the JDT team, staff and the people of Johor for welcoming me as one of their own.

“I can’t wait to get started on my next chapter with the Sailors, and I look forward to years of Sailors’ on-field success and off the pitch progress."

Sailors' chief executive Chew Chun-liang said: "Hariss is a model professional who has shown that he is a leader in the dressing room as well as on the pitch, and we’re looking forward to him contributing to all the various facets of the Lion City Sailors project.

“It was a pleasure working with our JDT counterparts to iron out this deal that will bring Singapore’s national team captain to the Sailors, and competing in domestic competitions.

“Hariss has all the qualities that will not only strengthen the Sailors, but make our fans proud of what we’re aiming to build at the club. We’re delighted to welcome Hariss back to Singapore.”

Paying tribute to Hariss, JDT chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the Crown Prince of Johor, said: "He decided to be with us when this team was nothing. We didn't have a training ground, no transportation, no office and such.

"Today, JDT have become very successful and Hariss Harun has become an integral part of this club.

"Hariss, I would like to personally and on behalf of the club, thank you and wish you all the best in your career. You will always have my support, our support and you will always be part of the JDT family, and a JDT legend."