Home hold advantage ahead of home leg

Home United's Shahril Ishak (in red) set up the equaliser when his header off Izzdin Shafiq's corner came off the bar and teammate Isaka Cernak tucked in the loose ball in the 1-1 draw against Ceres Negros in the first leg of the AFC Cup Asean Zone final.

Home United will bring home an away-goal advantage in their quest to become the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean champions after holding Ceres Negros to a 1-1 draw in Bacolod last night.

The Singapore Premier League side will secure that title with a win or a goalless draw against the Philippine side next Wednesday in the second leg of this AFC Cup Asean Zone final - "the biggest game of their season" according to Home coach Aidil Sharin.

The victors will move on to the inter-zone play-off semi-final where they will meet North Korean side April 25 Sports Club on Aug 21 at home and Aug 28 away.

AFC CUP ASEAN ZONE FINAL, 1ST LEG CERES NEGROS HOME UNITED 1 1 (Blake Powell 8-pen) (Isaka Cernak 23)

At the Panaad Park and Stadium, two Australian replacement killers struck for their respective teams on their AFC Cup debuts.

Ceres' Blake Powell, signed as cover for the suspension of their top striker Bienvenido Maranon, had promised a goal a game since his arrival and did not take long to deliver his third in three games.

In the eighth minute, his clever turn drew a foul by Shakir Hamzah in the area and Powell found the bottom corner with his penalty.

However, the Protectors equalised just 15 minutes later through their own Aussie attacker Isaka Cernak, who took the place of the injured Sirina Camara.

Wily playmaker Shahril Ishak did superbly to contort his body and divert Izzdin Shafiq's corner towards goal.

The header bounced off the bar and Cernak was on hand to prod the ball over the line.

The hosts poured forward in search of a winner, but they could not find a way past Home goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah and his resolute defence.

While Ceres were without Maranon, they were still able to call on a star-studded squad that include former Napoli goalkeeper Toni Doblas, Switzerland-born midfielder Martin Steuble, Belgium-born wide man Jeffrey Christiaens, and Germany-born former Bundesliga midfielders Stephan Schrock and brothers Mike and Manuel Ott.

In contrast, with South Korean Song Ui Young and Frenchman Camara injured, the Protectors fielded just one import in the form of Cernak, just like they have done in most occasions during their improbable march to the zonal final, while opponents could deploy up to four.

Aidil said: "Isaka was tremendous as a new player, while the local boys showed what they could do with true team spirit.

"We didn't give up when we were down 1-0, and to play like we did against such a good team away and take home a score draw is a good result.

"But it is far from over. It is just half-time, but the boys know this is their best chance to win silverware and have something to show for all the hard work we have put in since January.

"We should have Song back, and we will definitely not be playing for 0-0 because that is not the way to play football. We will play to win, it is the biggest game of our season and it is in our hands to win it."