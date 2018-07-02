Home pip Hougang 1-0

Singapore Premier League side Home United defeated bottom team Hougang United 1-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday to go third.

The Protectors, who lost by the same scoreline to Tampines Rovers last Tuesday, scored through midfielder M. Anumanthan in the 57th minute.

Second-placed Tampines kept up their momentum by defeating Balestier Khalsa 5-2 at the Toa Payoh Stadium on Saturday, with Khairul Amri scoring a hat-trick.

The Stags are 11 points behind leaders Albirex Niigata, who have a perfect record after 13 games.