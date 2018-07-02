Singapore Football

Home pip Hougang 1-0

Jul 02, 2018 06:00 am

Singapore Premier League side Home United defeated bottom team Hougang United 1-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday to go third.

The Protectors, who lost by the same scoreline to Tampines Rovers last Tuesday, scored through midfielder M. Anumanthan in the 57th minute.

Second-placed Tampines kept up their momentum by defeating Balestier Khalsa 5-2 at the Toa Payoh Stadium on Saturday, with Khairul Amri scoring a hat-trick.

The Stags are 11 points behind leaders Albirex Niigata, who have a perfect record after 13 games.

Stags strengthen grip on second spot after Home win
Stags strengthen grip on 2nd spot after Home win

