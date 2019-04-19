Home United, coach Saswa in 'mutual' parting of ways

The 2019 Singapore Premier League season is barely two months old, but it has already seen its first coaching casualty in Home United's Saswadimata Dasuki.

The Protectors announced in a statement on Friday (April 19) that both sides have reached a "mutual agreement to part ways with immediate effect".

Assistant coach and former Singapore international Noh Rahman, 38, will be taking over on an interim basis, as the club search for a new head coach.



The statement added: “HUFC would like to thank Saswa for his contributions, having joined the club as assistant coach in 2017, and being appointed head coach for the 2019 season.

“During his stint at HUFC, Saswa brought honours to the club, including the recent Community Shield. We thank Saswa for his work at HUFC and wish him the best for his future endeavours.”

Saswadimata, 49, took over as head coach this season after a stint as assistant coach to Aidil Sharin.

But, plagued by a spate of injuries, Home have got off to a slow start, winning only two out of six SPL matches.



They are languishing at seventh in the nine-team SPL, having lost to other title challengers such as Tampines Rovers (5-1), Brunei DPMM and Hougang United (both 1-0).



In the AFC Cup, they are second in Group H with seven points after four games, one point behind Indonesia’s PSM Makassar, but with a goal difference of minus-three. Only the winners of the three Asean groups and the best runners-up qualify for the Asean zone semi-finals.

Home were the Asean zone champions last year.