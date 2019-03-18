Home’s winless run continues against Balestier

Balestier Khalsa's Hazzuwan Halim (No. 7) being closed down by Home United's Ho Wai Loon.

Singapore Premier League title-challengers Home United's winless start to the season continued after a 0-0 draw with Balestier Khalsa at Bishan Stadium yesterday.

But Home coach Saswadimata Dasuki remains optimistic that things will improve, once his injured players return.

Home, who have racked up four defeats and two draws in all competitions, have suffered several casualties following exertions on both the domestic and continental fronts.

Yesterday, they were without six players - first-choice goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah, defender Taufiq Muqminin, midfielders Hami Syahin, Aqhari Abdullah and Fazli Ayob, and their star man Song Ui Young.

Aqhari and Hami are expected to return before the next game against Warriors FC on March 30.

Song (groin), Taufiq (Achilles' heel) and Rudy (knee) will need another month to recover, but Fazli's season is almost certainly over due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his right knee.

After his side earned their first point in three SPL games, Saswa said: "I look at my bench and try to bring in any players that we've got.

"While we were tighter and more clinical today, we should have done better in (terms of the) result."

Both sides did not really threaten in the first half, but moved up a gear after the break and created several gilt-edged opportunities, especially late on.

In the 87th minute, Home's Adam Swandi found Nur Hizami Salim unmarked in the penalty box, but Balestier goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam thwarted the latter's attempt before Raihan Rahman cleared the ball away.

In injury-time, it was Home custodian Nazri Sabri's turn to be called into action, as he pushed an effort from Balestier's Sanjin Vrebac onto the bar.

While pleased with his side's performance, Balestier coach Khidhir Khamis was left to rue their wastefulness in front of goal . He said: "We had clear-cut chances to score but didn't.

"I'm sure on a different day, Hazzuwan Halim, Huzaifah Aziz and Sanjin would have put (at least) one in the net." - ADEENA NAGIB