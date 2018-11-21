Honda finds joy in Suzuki Cup win as Sundram is sent off

Cambodia coach Keisuke Honda (in white) watches as his players celebrate a goal in their 3-1 win over Laos.

Keisuke Honda recorded his first win as Cambodia coach, as his side defeated Laos 3-1 in an Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup match in Phnom Penh last night.

But, while the 32-year-old Japanese star enjoyed his maiden victory with the South-east Asian outfit, Laos coach V. Sundram Moorthy had a night to forget as he was sent to the stands by Singapore referee Nathan Chan just before the break.

GROUP A CAMBODIA LAOS 3 1 (Chan Vathanaka 19, Prak Mony Udom 35-pen, Keo Sokpheng 77) (Somxay Keohanam 76)

In the third minute of first-half injury-time, Chan stopped play momentarily after his assistant referee motioned for him to come over to the touchline.

Following a quick word between the two officials, Chan promptly showed Sundram the direction of the stands.

Cambodia had led 2-0 by then, with a header from star forward Chan Vathanaka in the 19th minute and a 35th-minute penalty from Prak Mony Udom, after Saret Krya was brought down in the box by Laos goalkeeper Saymonalinh Paseuth.

To their credit, Laos did not give up and narrowed the deficit through Somxay Keohanam 14 minutes from time, but Cambodia restored their two-goal advantage soon after the restart.

Midfielder Sos Suhana's lob found Keo Sokpheng, who chipped the ball over Saymonalinh to make it 3-1.

Meanwhile, in another Group A match in Yangon's Thuwunna Stadium, hosts Myanmar moved closer to the semi-finals, following a 0-0 draw with favourites Vietnam.

The result means that Myanmar need just a draw in their next group match against Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday to secure their place in the last four.