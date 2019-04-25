Hougang edge closer to DPMM
Hougang United reduced the gap with Singapore Premier League leaders Brunei DPMM by defeating Albirex Niigata 4-2 at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.
The second-placed Cheetahs have racked up 15 points, just two behind DPMM, who were held to a 0-0 draw by the Young Lions at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium.
Third-placed Tampines Rovers lost further ground after a 1-1 draw with Warriors FC at Jurong East Stadium, while Home United trounced Geylang International 3-0 at the Bishan Stadium in their first match under interim coach Mohd Noh Rahman.
