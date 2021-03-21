Hougang United coach Clement Teo credits players' attitude in 3-1 win over Lion City Sailors

S'PORE PREMIER LEAGUE LION CITY SAILORS HOUGANG UNITED 1 3 (Stipe Plazibat 86) (Lionel Tan 19, Tomoyuki Doi 20, 59)

Hougang United coach Clement Teo lauded his players' attitude as they claimed a 3-1 victory over the big-spending Lion City Sailors on Saturday (March 20).

Hussling for every ball, Hougang looked the hungrier side in the opening exchanges at the Jalan Besar Stadium, and their efforts paid off when they raced to a 2-0 lead.

Sailors goalkeeper Hassan Sunny came out to claim a corner by former teammate Kaishu Yamazaki in the 19th minute, but failed to collect the ball, allowing Lionel Tan to open accounts for the Cheetahs.

Seconds later, it was 2-0. Hassan slipped while trying to clear a backpass by Tajeli Salamat, and a lurking Tomoyuki Doi needed no second invitation to slot the ball into an empty net.

Sailors coach Aurelio Vidmar brought on their record signing, Brazilian midfielder Diego Lopes, and Lions winger Gabriel Quak in an effort to turn the tide in the second half, but the difference was not noticeable.

Instead, Doi made it 3-0 for Hougang in the 59th minute, as the Sailors defence afforded him time and space in the box.

Attacking in waves, the Sailors sought to claw their way back into the game, but Stipe Plazibat and Quak failed to find the target.

Four minutes from time, they finally got a consolation goal through an error from Hougang goalkeeper Mukundan Maran, who spilt a cross from substitute Adam Swandi, leaving Plazibat to tap in from close range.

"No words can describe the joy that we managed to beat Lion City," said Teo, who added that winning individual battles was key to their victory.

"We were very fortunate in phases of the game. But, at the end of the day, besides shouting and the players running, credit to the boys, they have shown a lot of determination and teamwork. Very fantastic attitude."

Sailors coach Vidmar said his side got what they deserved.

"First of all, give credit to Hougang," said the Australian. "They played a very strong game. They were super aggressive on us in the first half.

"More or less, it was a game of two halves. We were much, much better in the second half. We knocked a lot of times in the second half, but nothing was going in. Tonight, it was what we deserved."