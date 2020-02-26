Hougang United lose in AFC Cup game despite Stipe Plazibat brace

Hougang's Zachary Anderson trying to keep Ho Chi Minh City's Nguyen Cong Phuong (No. 21) at bay.

A late double by Stipe Plazibat was not enough for Hougang United, who lost 3-2 to Ho Chi Minh City in an AFC Cup Group F match last night.

The Vietnamese side had led 3-0 through Nguyen Cong Phuong (15th) and Amido Balde (45th, 60th) at the Jalan Besar Stadium, before Plazibat's goals in the 77th and 79th minutes.

Hougang return to action on Sunday, when they take on the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League.