Hougang United reduce gap on Brunei DPMM

Hougang United went level on points with Singapore Premier League leaders Brunei DPMM by defeating the Young Lions 4-2 at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

With the win, the Cheetahs have accumulated 38 points, the same as the Bruneian side, who have a game in hand.

Third-placed Tampines Rovers kept up the chase by defeating defending champions Albirex Niigata 2-0 at Our Tampines Hub. The Stags are two points behind second-placed Hougang.

In yesterday's other SPL match, Geylang International picked up their third win in four matches by beating Balestier Khalsa 4-3.