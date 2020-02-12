Hougang United win on their AFC Cup debut

Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Hougang United won on their AFC Cup debut last night, defeating Lao Toyota 3-1 in Vientiane.

Trailing after just 15 minutes to an effort by Goran Jerkovic, Hougang levelled through new midfielder Charlie Machell.

Stipe Plazibat's second-half double, including a penalty, helped the Cheetahs secure a winning start to the continental competition.

Their next AFC Cup game will be at home on Feb 25 against Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, who drew 2-2 with Yangon United yesterday.

Hougang kick off their SPL season with an away match against Nazri Nasir's Young Lions at Jurong West Stadium on March 1.