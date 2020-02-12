Singapore Football

Hougang United win on their AFC Cup debut

Feb 12, 2020 06:00 am

Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Hougang United won on their AFC Cup debut last night, defeating Lao Toyota 3-1 in Vientiane.

Trailing after just 15 minutes to an effort by Goran Jerkovic, Hougang levelled through new midfielder Charlie Machell.

Stipe Plazibat's second-half double, including a penalty, helped the Cheetahs secure a winning start to the continental competition.

Their next AFC Cup game will be at home on Feb 25 against Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, who drew 2-2 with Yangon United yesterday.

Hougang kick off their SPL season with an away match against Nazri Nasir's Young Lions at Jurong West Stadium on March 1.

Competing on 4 fronts, Tampines Rovers still aiming to win every game
Singapore Football

Tampines' aim is to win every game

Related Stories

Ex-Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies of heart attack

2018 Golden Boot winner Shuhei Hoshino hopes to shine with Balestier

Temperature checks at Chiam See Tong Sports Fund Charity Shield

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore Football