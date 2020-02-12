Hougang United win on their AFC Cup debut
Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Hougang United won on their AFC Cup debut last night, defeating Lao Toyota 3-1 in Vientiane.
Trailing after just 15 minutes to an effort by Goran Jerkovic, Hougang levelled through new midfielder Charlie Machell.
Stipe Plazibat's second-half double, including a penalty, helped the Cheetahs secure a winning start to the continental competition.
Their next AFC Cup game will be at home on Feb 25 against Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, who drew 2-2 with Yangon United yesterday.
Hougang kick off their SPL season with an away match against Nazri Nasir's Young Lions at Jurong West Stadium on March 1.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now