Ikhsan Fandi bags second goal in second start for new club FK Jerv
Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi continued his rich vein of form with new club FK Jerv by scoring his second goal in as many starts during their 2-1 win over Ullensaker/Kisa IL yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 21-year-old was a threat with his physical presence, constantly winning headers in the box to set up his teammates. He also had early opportunities to score, but hit the side netting and had a header which was collected by the goalkeeper.
But Ikhsan was not to be denied in the 48th minute, timing his run to head in a cross from the right by Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo to pave the way for a slender victory.
The visitors equalised through Elias Solberg in the 89th minute, but Simon Andreas Larsen bagged an injury-time winner for Jerv's fourth win on the trot, sending them up to seventh in the 16-team Norwegian second division.
Ikhsan was playing in only his third game for his new club, after joining from Raufoss IL on Oct 5.
He had made a cameo in a 3-2 win over HamKam on Oct 7, before opening his account in his first start as Jerv beat his former club 4-2 last Saturday.
