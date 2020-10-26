Ikhsan Fandi closing in on goal target with double in 4-2 win

Ikhsan Fandi is well on course to reach his personal target for the season, after bagging his first double for new club FK Jerv in their 4-2 win over Oygarden last Saturday.

The Singapore striker, who has four goals in five games, has hit the ground running at Jerv, following his move from Raufoss IL on Oct 5.

But the 21-year-old is keen on eclipsing the six league goals (seven in total) he registered for his previous club.

"I want to score as many as I can but, that said, I managed only six (league) goals in 1½ years at Raufoss," Ikhsan told The New Paper yesterday.

"So if I get more than six in my half-season with Jerv, I will be happy."

Against Oygarden, Ikhsan scored his first in the 50th minute from a tap-in, before heading in his second from a corner in the 64th minute.

With the win, Jerv moved to sixth place, the last play-off spot in the 16-team Norwegian second division, with nine games left.

On helping his team stay on track in their bid to get promoted to the top flight, Ikhsan added: "I'm always happy to contribute with goals, but the win is the most important.

"I'm just focused on finishing the season well, both from a personal and team perspective." - NARENDAREN KARNAGERAN