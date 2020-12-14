Ikhsan Fandi preserves Jerv’s second-tier status with late equaliser

Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi described his last-gasp goal in the 1-1 draw with Stjordals Blink IL yesterday as the "most important of his career", after the result preserved FK Jerv's place in the Norwegian second tier.

With Stjordals leading 1-0 through Sondre Stokke's 10th-minute goal, Jerv were heading for the relegation play-offs. But Ikhsan could not have found a better moment to end his eight-game goal drought.

The 21-year-old, who came on at half-time and had an earlier effort crash off the post, equalised from close range in the 90th minute, which consigned Stjordals to 14th spot in the 16-team table and a play-off with third-tier outfit Asker.

"It is a great feeling to have scored that goal," Ikhsan told The New Paper, after helping Jerv finish 11th. "That was the most important goal of my career. I was just so relieved. I'm just so happy to... help the team.

"Now it's time to get home to my family after a year and we go again next year."

The goal was Ikhsan's fifth for the club since switching from Raufoss IL on Oct 5. In all, he has scored 11 league goals since his move to Europe last year, matching the milestone set by his father Fandi Ahmad, who had the same tally for Dutch club Groningen from 1983 to 1985.