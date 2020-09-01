Ikhsan Fandi scores in first start of the season for Norway's Raufoss

Ikhsan Fandi bagged his first goal in his first start of the season, helping Norwegian second-tier side Raufoss IL to a 3-1 comeback win over Asane on Sunday.

The Singapore international made it 2-1 with his header in the 38th minute, before Raufoss added a third in the 90th minute.

The victory helped Raufoss end a seven-game winless streak, moving them to 12th in the 16-team league.

Raufoss have played 13 matches since the delayed start of the season got underway on Aug 4, but Ikhsan made only four substitute appearances previously due to fitness issues.

As such, the 21-year-old was just glad to have grabbed the opportunity to open his account for the season.

He told reporters after the game: "I'm really happy because it has been hard for me, I was injured a couple of months then got sick... didn't get to play much... but now I've been given my chance and I took it."

Elsewhere, fellow Lion Faris Ramli also got on the scoresheet on his return to competitive action last Saturday.

The Terengganu forward's 84th-minute goal added gloss to a 4-0 win over Sabah in the Malaysian Super League (MSL).

Faris, 28, came off the bench in the 73rd minute to help his side to second spot in the MSL, as the Turtles secured back-to-back wins since the league resumed on Aug 22. - NARENDAREN KARNAGERAN