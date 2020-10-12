Ikhsan Fandi scores on full debut for FK Jerv against former club

Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi scored on his first start for his new club FK Jerv, helping them to a comeback 4-2 win over his former team Raufoss IL last Saturday.

Ikhsan sealed a deadline-day move within the Norwegian second tier last Monday and made his debut as a substitute in Jerv's 3-2 away win over HamKam two days later.

The 21-year-old then started against Raufoss, for whom he had scored only once in 11 appearances this season, and bagged Jerv's equaliser from a corner in the 12th minute.

Jerv's eventual win brought them level on points with Raufoss, but with two games in hand.

While it was ecstasy for Ikhsan, it was misery for elder brother Irfan, 23, who dislocated his shoulder in BG Pathum United's 1-0 win over Buriram United.

The centre-back is expected to be out for two months, which comes as a blow to both Irfan and the Thai League 1 leaders.