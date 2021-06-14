Ikhsan Fandi scores on return from injury to help FK Jerv win

Lions striker Ikhsan Fandi may have missed FK Jerv's first four matches of the season through injury, but he took just three minutes to mark his return to action in the Norwegian second tier with a goal yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Introduced on 72 minutes with his side a goal and a man down after Iman Mafi was sent off nine minutes earlier, the 22-year-old Singaporean was quick to make an impact.

A minute after Bryne bagged the opener through Meinhard Olsen, Ikhsan opened his own account for the season.

Latching on to a fizzing cut-back from Willis Furtado, he finished first time past Igor Spiridonov from close range. Ikhsan was also involved in Jerv's winner in the second minute of added time, playing a one-two with Thomas Zernichow, who later back-heeled for John Olav Norheim to make it 2-1.

Jerv are fourth after five matches, three points adrift of leaders Fredrikstad. Ikhsan missed the Lions' three World Cup qualifiers this month after injuring his knee in pre-season.