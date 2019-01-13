Ikhsan signs two-year deal with Norwegian club

Singapore international forward Ikhsan Fandi has signed a two-year contract with Norwegian second-tier side Raufoss, the club confirmed on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

The 19-year-old had been on a week-long trial with the club, who have gained promotion to this season's Norwegian First Division. They are just one rung below the top-tier Eliteserien, whose clubs include the likes of Molde.

Temperatures in Norway range from minus-4 deg C to minus-9 deg C, but the freezing conditions are not new to him, having trialled with his father Fandi's former club, Dutch side FC Groningen, last year along with his elder brother Irfan.

Ikhsan played in Raufoss' first pre-season match of the year on Saturday, when they lost 3-1 to Mjondalen. He came on as a substitute in the 64th minute for midfielder Ryan Doghman, while another new signing, defender Parfait Bizoza, also made an appearance.

Despite both players being given limited playing time in this match, the Raufoss website described both as "exciting players".