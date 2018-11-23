Singapore Football

Indonesian test for Home United

Nov 23, 2018 06:00 am

Home United will meet the champions of the ongoing Indonesian Liga 1 in the preliminary round of next year's AFC Champions League qualifiers on Feb 5.

The Protectors had earned their spot in the qualifiers of Asia's premier club competition after finishing second behind Japanese outfit Albirex Niigata in the Singapore Premier League.

Home, who won the Asean zone title of this year's AFC Cup, will have a new head coach next season.

Aidil Sharin, who masterminded their creditable run, will be joining Kedah in the Malaysian Super League.

