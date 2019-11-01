JDT captain Hariss Harun eyes elusive Malaysia Cup medal

When Johor Darul Ta'zim won the Malaysia Cup in 2017, Hariss Harun was on loan to Home United.

Lions and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) skipper Hariss Harun has carved out a successful career in Malaysian football since his 2013 move across the Causeway.

In six years, Hariss has won as many league titles and picked up the 2015 AFC Cup and 2016 Malaysian FA Cup winner's medals, making him among a rare few Singaporean footballers to have won multiple titles overseas.

MALAYSIA CUP FINAL KEDAH JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM

But the 28-year-old is still in search of an elusive piece of silverware - the Malaysia Cup.

Tomorrow, Hariss will be hoping to finally clinch what he describes as "the only medal that is missing" when JDT face Kedah in the Malaysia Cup final at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

Speaking to The New Paper, Hariss said: "Yes, of course, I want the full set, especially because it is such a historic competition.

"Everyone knows about the history of the Malaysia Cup and the motivation in the whole squad is very high to get the Cup this year.

"I have been really lucky to be a part of this club and there has been a lot of hard work to get the trophies and medals that we have got up to now."

The quest to lift the storied trophy has been a frustrating one for Hariss.

In the past six seasons, JDT reached the final only once, in 2017, when they went on to lift the coveted trophy.

But, in that season, Hariss was plying his trade on loan with Singapore Premier League club Home United. He had initially secured a move to Spanish side CE L'Hospitalet from JDT, only for the deal to be cancelled at the 11th hour.

As JDT had filled all their foreign player slots, Hariss settled for a loan move and thus missed out on their cup triumph.

This time around, Hariss has been ever-present for a side he feels is the best he has played in.

He said: "It is so competitive here, and there is so much of quality and intensity in every training session. There is great balance between youth and experience as well.

"Everyone pushes one another hard and it's no surprise that we have had a really good year."

Hoping to foil Hariss' plan to complete his medal collection are fellow Singaporeans Shakir Hamzah, who plays at the heart of defence for Kedah, and coach Aidil Sharin.

Kedah, who have already won the Malaysian FA Cup this season, reached the final after knocking out Pahang on away goals as their semi-final tie ended 8-8 on aggregate.

The Red Eagles, who will be without the suspended defensive duo of Rizal Ghazali and Renan Alves, will be heavy underdogs against a vastly superior JDT side.

Aidil , who is in his first season as Kedah coach, believes the underdogs' tag suits them just fine. The 42-year-old, who has reached four finals in three years with Home and Kedah, said: "If you look at the four finals, my teams have always been the underdogs.

"When I was at Home, no one gave us a chance of beating Ceres Negros in the AFC Cup Asean zone final last year, but we did.

"Yes, they (JDT) have the best players, but this is a final.

"Once the whistle is blown, the names are forgotten and the only thing that matters is who works harder."