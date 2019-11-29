Johor Darul Ta'zim win U-15 Int'l Challenge Cup

Johor Darul Ta'zim celebrating after winning the U-15 International Champions Cup, an invitational tournament organised by the Football Association of Singapore.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) clinched the Under-15 International Challenge Cup, an invitational tournament organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), after a 1-0 win over Promotional Fund for Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF) at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday (Nov 29).

The Malaysian side scored off a counter-attack in the 73rd minute, when Wafiq Saibi latched on to a long ball from defence before passing it to Naim Zainuddin to break the deadlock.

The victory was extra sweet for JDT, who avenged last year's loss to PVF by the same scoreline.

In the third-place play-off, Japanese side Yamaga pipped the Singapore Under-15 4-3 on penalties, after their match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

This year's tournament saw eight teams drawn in two groups of four.

JDT had topped their group by winning all their games. They defeated Singapore Under-15 2-0, Melbourne City College 1-0 and Garuda Unity 9-0.

Likewise for PVF, who were winners of the other group after beating Yamaga 3-0, trouncing Singapore Sports School 4-0 and thrashing Perth United 11-0.

Both teams went on to win their respective semi-finals 2-0, with PVF defeating Singapore Under-15 and JDT overcoming Yamaga.

Other accolades

Fairplay award: Perth United

Tournament MVP: Vo Anh Quan (PVF)

Best goalkeeper: Oikawa Hajime (Yamaga)