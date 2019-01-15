Kedah coach Aidil eyes improvements after beating M'sia Cup champs

His Kedah team had just beaten reigning Malaysia Cup champions Perak, but coach Aidil Sharin believes there is still room for improvement.

Kedah defeated Perak 2-0 on Sunday to claim the Unity Shield in a pre-season match before a packed crowd at the 25,000-capacity Darul Aman Stadium. Fernando Rodriguez and Syahrul Azwari got the goals in the second half.

Former Home United coach Aidil has been tasked with reviving the fortunes of the sleeping giants and, to that end, he has made a slew of big signings.

They include Singapore defender Shakir Hamzah, Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha and Spanish striker Rodriguez, who has hit the ground running.

Rodriguez bagged a double in Kedah's 4-1 friendly victory over Kelantan last Wednesday, before scoring against Perak.

Said Aidil: "It's a good test for us before the season starts because Perak are the same team that won the Malaysia Cup (last year). It was a high-intensity match... My boys did well and kept their discipline.

"This is our second game and we will improve after our pre-season in Thailand."

Kedah will cross the border to play three friendlies, including a match against Thai Premier League champions Buriram on Saturday.

Their Malaysian Super League season starts against Ipoh club PKNP FC on Feb 2.