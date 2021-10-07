Khairin and Chua the way forward in Fandi brothers' absence

In the absence of Ilhan and Ikhsan Fandi, forwards Zikos Chua and Khairin Nadim have been tasked to lead the line for Singapore at this month's Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Young Lions are aiming for a first-ever appearance at the tournament Finals and Singapore U-22 coach Nazri Nasir is counting on Chua and Khairin to fill the void left by the Fandi siblings.

Ilhan, who has scored seven goals in 18 games in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season, is injured and recuperating after undergoing surgery last month while older brother Ikhsan is in Norway playing for second-tier club FK Jerv.

Neither were included in the 28-player provisional squad for the qualifying tournament, announced by the Football Association of Singapore yesterday.

Both Chua, 19, and Khairin, 17, are among the youngest debutants in the SPL. In 2018, Chua made his first professional appearance at 16 years 80 days, while Khairin was 15 years 298 days old when he made his debut last term.

Last year, at 16 years 194 days old, Khairin became the third-youngest player to score in the league and also received the Young Player of the Month accolade in March this year.

The Young Lions forward, who has scored three goals in 18 appearances this season, said: "I feel honoured to be selected having only played two seasons in the SPL.

"I must give credit to (Young Lions) coach Philippe Aw and Nazri Nasir for having faith in me and I want to do my best to repay them.

"I have worked hard and will continue to work hard because I hope to be selected in the final squad; at the end of the day, it's the coach's call but I'll be ready if called upon."

While Chua made just two appearances this season before enlisting for national service in April, he impressed in 2019 when he became the then-youngest player to reach five SPL goals at 17 years and 102 days with Geylang International.

A knee injury saw him sidelined for most of last season, restricting him to just six appearances.

Centralised training begins next Monday with the final 23 players to be unveiled on Oct 18.

Nazri said: "We will further emphasise on the philosophy we have adapted for the boys to execute since the previous centralised training.

WINNING MENTALITY

"Of course, a winning mentality is very important, especially as these boys have not played international tournaments for a while; this is where we will look at how hungry they are to fight for a place in the final squad.

"Everyone will have the chance to prove their worth during the training sessions."

Singapore will host their Group H games, with a maximum of 1,000 spectators allowed into Jalan Besar Stadium for each match.

The home side start against Timor-Leste on Oct 25, before taking on the Philippines three days later and ending their campaign against South Korea on Oct 31.

A total of 11 groups from the West and East zones will contest the qualifiers, with the group winners and four best second-place teams progressing to the final stage, which will be held in Uzbekistan in June.

AFC U-23 ASIAN CUP QUALIFIERS, GROUP H

Oct 25 (Mon)

South Korea v Philippines (5pm)

Singapore v Timor-Leste (8pm)

Oct 28 (Thurs)

Timor-Leste v South Korea (5pm)

Philippines v Singapore (8pm)

Oct 31 (Sun)

Timor-Leste v Philippines (5pm)

South Korea v Singapore (8pm)

*All matches at Jalan Besar Stadium

PROVISIONAL S'PORE SQUAD FOR AFC U-23 ASIAN CUP QUALIFIERS

GOALKEEPERS: Dylan Pereira Singh, Martyn Mun, Ridhwan Fikri (Young Lions)

DEFENDERS: Amirul Haikal, Ryaan Sanizal (Tampines), Danish Irfan, Jacob Mahler, Jordan Emaviwe, Nazhiim Harman, Raoul Suhaimi, Ryhan Stewart (Young Lions), Nur Adam Abdullah (Lion City Sailors)

MIDFIELDERS: Arshad Shamim, Daniel Goh, Harhys Stewart, Jared Gallagher, Joel Chew, Rezza Rezky, Shah Shahiran, Zamani Zamri (Young Lions), Farhan Zulkifli (Hougang), Marc Ryan Tan (Tampines), Ong Yu En (Albirex), Saifullah Akbar (Lion City Sailors)

FORWARDS: Glenn Kweh, Khairin Nadim, Zikos Chua (Young Lions), Fikri Junaidi (Albirex)