Komoco donates $100k to family of the late Nur Alam Shah

Komoco Motors finance director Philip Beng (left) presents a cheque of $100,000 to Azean Aziz (in beige headscarf), the widow of former Woodlands Wellington footballer Nur Alam Shah Yusoff, who died of heart attack in May. Also in the picture are her son Muhammad Royyan (second from left), daughter Auni Syahindah and mother Noraini Abdul Rahim.

Local automotive company Komoco Motors donated $100,000 to the family of the late Nur Alam Shah Yusoff, a former Woodlands Wellington Football Club player, yesterday.

A representative of the company handed his widow Azean Aziz a cheque at her Senja Road flat.

Komoco's donation is meant to help the family with its expenses, including the education of Azean's three children, and will be administered by Yayasan Mendaki, a self-help group for the Malay/Muslim community here.

Said Komoco's finance director Philip Beng: "We all read about Nur Alam Shah's passing in the newspapers and that he left behind his wife and three children.

"We were concerned about the children's needs... and felt that it was our social responsibility to help them in their hour of need."

Nur Alam Shah, 38, died of a heart attack in his sleep on May 18. He was the sole breadwinner for his family of five.

Before he died, he was trying to raise $120,000 through the Give.Asia online platform to cover the medical expenses of his son Muhammad Royyan, who turns five this year. Royyan was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a rare heart defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

Azean, a 38-year-old housewife, said yesterday that she was "grateful" for Komoco's donation. She said: "I am not able to work due to Royyan's condition, so Komoco's donation will tide us over in terms of our expenses, such as household bills, transport and food." - LIM SAY HENG