Kraljevic to take over as Kelantan coach

Marko Kraljevic seen here after he was named the 2014 S.League Coach of the Year.

Balestier Khalsa's Marko Kraljevic will be taking over as coach of Malaysian side Kelantan FA this season.

Balestier announced on Facebook on Saturday their support of the 53-year-old Croat's next step in his coaching career after Kelantan put up an attractive offer for their former player.

The ex-striker had turned out for Kelantan from 1991 to 1994. Following a spell in Hong Kong, he moved to Singapore in 1996 to play for Balestier, who were then known as Balestier Central, before joining Tampines Rovers and Jurong FC.

After hanging up his boots, Kraljevic became a coach, moving up the ranks from the youth team to the senior team. In 2014, he led Balestier's S.League team to the RHB Singapore Cup and was named the S.League Coach of the Year.

He said on Balestier's Facebook page: "Thank you very much for supporting myself and the club for the last five years. I wish Balestier Khalsa all the best for this season."

Kelantan finished 11th in the 12-team Malaysian Super League last season and were relegated to the Malaysian Premier League. Their 2019 season kicks off against Selangor United on Feb 2.

Kraljevic is the second Singapore Premier League coach to move to Malaysia recently. Hoping to revive the fortunes of another Malaysian club is Aidil Sharin, who joined Malaysian Super League side Kedah after a creditable stint with Home United.