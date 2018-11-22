Late leveller keeps Azkals on track for semi-finals

Forward Jovin Bedic scored a lucky late equaliser to secure a deserved 1-1 draw for Sven-Goran Eriksson's Philippines against champions Thailand in a rain-soaked match in Bacolod last night.

The stalemate in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup Group B match keeps the Azkals' hopes of a semi-final place alive.

GROUP B PHILIPPINES THAILAND 1 1 (Jovin Bedic 81) (Supachai Jaided 56)

Both teams move on to seven points from three games and remain one point ahead of rivals Singapore.

Defending champions Thailand will seal their place in the last four on Sunday with a draw against the Singaporeans in Bangkok, while the Philippines will go through even if they lose to the already-eliminated Indonesia and Singapore lose to the Thais.

The Philippines looked set to go down to an undeserved defeat when Supachai Jaided put the Thais in front in the 56th minute, just five minutes after Azkals captain Phil Younghusband missed the best chance of the game.

COOLLY SLOTTED

Younghusband was unmarked and in space just six metres from goal when his effort found the arms of Thai goalkeeper Chatchai Budrom, while Supachai made no mistake at the other end when he coolly slotted past Michael Falkesgaard.