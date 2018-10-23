Life ban for NFL player who allegedly hit ref

A referee was allegedly hit in the face after he showed a red card to a player in a National Football League (NFL) Division One fixture between Gymkhana FC and Katong FC at Yishun Stadium on Sunday evening.

Witnesses said the card was shown to a Gymkhana player around the 80th minute, with the referee, Lim Si Seng, 37, receiving a blow to his neck after a crowd had formed around him.

The match was allowed to continue after fourth official Taufik Thana replaced Lim, who sat on the sidelines.

The game ended with Katong running out 3-0 winners, police called to the scene, and Lim taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police are looking into the case that has been classified as voluntarily causing hurt, which is a non-arrestable offence.

Gymkhana president Patrick Francis told The Straits Times that the club concluded their investigations yesterday afternoon, and has already taken action against the player.

"The player involved was Jufri Hassan and, after he was sent off, he dropped his jersey in the changing room and left the stadium before the police arrived," said Francis.

"Our committee met earlier this afternoon, and we have decided to sack him, and impose a life ban - he will never play for the club again.

"He was a former professional player, and he should know what kind of behaviour is expected."

"These things cannot happen in Singapore football, and we will accept whatever punishment the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) metes out," added Francis, who said that he had given the authorities Jufri's contact number to assist in investigations.

Asked for its response, the FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari declined to go into details as the matter is under police investigation.

But he said: "The FAS takes a very serious view of any behaviour that taints the sport, and brings it into disrepute. We will take strong action against the perpetrators, and protect our match officials from any form of abuse, let alone assault."