Lion City Sailors cruise in 5-0 win over Young Lions

The Lion City Sailors romped to a 5-0 victory over the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) last night, with star striker Stipe Plazibat's double opening a gap in the race for the top scorer award.

Despite their dominance at the Bishan Stadium, the Sailors needed an own goal from Jacob Mahler to break the deadlock in the 46th minute, before Adam Swandi, Gabriel Quak and Plazibat added gloss to the scoreline.

The Sailors are now fifth in the eight-team table, five points adrift of leaders Tampines Rovers, while Plazibat is top of the scoring charts with nine goals, four ahead of Albirex Niigata's Reo Nishiguchi.

