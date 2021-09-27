Lion City Sailors go top after 3-0 win over Geylang International

The Lion City Sailors displaced holders Albirex Niigata at the top of the Singapore Premier League after a 3-0 win over Geylang International yesterday.

Faris Ramli, Song Ui-young and Hafiz Nor were on target at Our Tampines Hub to help the Sailors go top on goal difference, after Albirex were held 0-0 by Tampines Rovers last Friday.

The Sailors host Balestier Khalsa in the last round of matches on Oct 10, when they will just need to match or better the result of Albirex's game against Tanjong Pagar United to win their first SPL title.

In yesterday's other game, Tanjong Pagar beat Young Lions 2-1 at Jalan Besar Stadium.