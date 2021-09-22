Singapore Football

Lion City Sailors qualify for Asian Champions League

Sep 22, 2021 06:00 am

The Lion City Sailors secured second place in the Singapore Premier League with a 6-1 thrashing of Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub last night.

With two games left, the Sailors are eight points ahead of third-placed Hougang United and two points behind leaders Albirex Niigata, who are not eligible to represent Singapore in the Asian Champions League.

Haiqal Pashia's 37th-minute goal opened the floodgates.

Tampines equalised via a Hariss Harun own goal in the 51st minute, but the Sailors made it 6-1 through Song Ui-Young (two), Gabriel Quak, Faris Ramli and Daniel Bennett (own goal).

