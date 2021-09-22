Lion City Sailors qualify for Asian Champions League
The Lion City Sailors secured second place in the Singapore Premier League with a 6-1 thrashing of Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub last night.
With two games left, the Sailors are eight points ahead of third-placed Hougang United and two points behind leaders Albirex Niigata, who are not eligible to represent Singapore in the Asian Champions League.
Haiqal Pashia's 37th-minute goal opened the floodgates.
Tampines equalised via a Hariss Harun own goal in the 51st minute, but the Sailors made it 6-1 through Song Ui-Young (two), Gabriel Quak, Faris Ramli and Daniel Bennett (own goal).
