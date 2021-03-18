Lion City Sailors thrash Tanjong Pagar 5-0 for first win of the season

The Lion City Sailors recorded their first win of the season with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Tanjong Pagar United at the Jurong East Stadium last night.

Stipe Plazibat and Song Ui-young bagged a double each before Faris Ramli scored an 84th-minute penalty for the Sailors, who drew 3-3 with Tampines Rovers in last Saturday's season opener.

OTHER RESULTS:

Balestier 1 Tampines 2, Hougang 4 Geylang 1, Y Lions 0 Albirex 3