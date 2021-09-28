Lionesses lose Asian Cup qualifier
Singapore missed out on an AFC Women's Asian Cup berth after losing 1-0 to world No. 96 Indonesia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, last night.
Indonesia dominated proceedings in the first half and took the lead in the 31st minute through Octavianti Dwi Nurmalita's shot from a corner that found the net through a cluttered penalty area.
Having also beaten the Lionesses 1-0 in the first of two qualifiers last Friday, Indonesia's win yesterday saw them finish above 130th-ranked Singapore in Group C and book their spot in next year's Finals in India.
There were originally four teams in the group, but Iraq and North Korea withdrew from the qualifiers over Covid-19 concerns. - THE STRAITS TIMES
Barcelona's Ansu Fati scores on return from long layoff
Barcelona's Ansu Fati made the perfect return after a 10-month injury layoff by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Levante yesterday morning (Singapore time), a result that eases the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman.
Wearing the No. 10 shirt previously belonging to Lionel Messi, the 18-year-old came on as a substitute in the 81st minute. He scored with a shot from distance in injury-time to complete a much-needed victory for Barca.
Memphis Depay had given Barca an early lead with a penalty and Luuk de Jong made it two by scoring his first goal for the club since joining from Sevilla last month.
Barcelona's first win in four games moved them up to sixth in La Liga, five points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand. - AFP
