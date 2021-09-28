Lionesses lose Asian Cup qualifier

Singapore missed out on an AFC Women's Asian Cup berth after losing 1-0 to world No. 96 Indonesia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, last night.

Indonesia dominated proceedings in the first half and took the lead in the 31st minute through Octavianti Dwi Nurmalita's shot from a corner that found the net through a cluttered penalty area.

Having also beaten the Lionesses 1-0 in the first of two qualifiers last Friday, Indonesia's win yesterday saw them finish above 130th-ranked Singapore in Group C and book their spot in next year's Finals in India.