Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida to run the rule over new call-ups

National football coach Tatsuma Yoshida has named a 24-man squad for training next week, ahead of the Lions' remaining three World Cup qualifiers in Saudi Arabia in June.

The squad, which comprises only local-based players, includes seven newcomers - Fashah Iskandar, Ryhan Stewart, Lionel Tan, Tajeli Salamat, Nur Adam Abdullah, Saifullah Akbar and Ilhan Fandi.

Two more youngsters - Young Lions forward Khairin Nadim and Hougang United midfielder Idraki Adnan - have also been invited to take part, although they are not considered official call-ups.

"I have watched all of these players closely and for the new faces, they have earned their opportunities through good performances," said Tatsuma.

"We are always looking out for talent.... Some of them may be young, but they have good potential."