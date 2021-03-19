Singapore Football

Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida to run the rule over new call-ups

Tatsuma Yoshida. TNP FILE PHOTO
National football coach Tatsuma Yoshida has named a 24-man squad for training next week, ahead of the Lions' remaining three World Cup qualifiers in Saudi Arabia in June.

The squad, which comprises only local-based players, includes seven newcomers - Fashah Iskandar, Ryhan Stewart, Lionel Tan, Tajeli Salamat, Nur Adam Abdullah, Saifullah Akbar and Ilhan Fandi.

Two more youngsters - Young Lions forward Khairin Nadim and Hougang United midfielder Idraki Adnan - have also been invited to take part, although they are not considered official call-ups.

"I have watched all of these players closely and for the new faces, they have earned their opportunities through good performances," said Tatsuma.

"We are always looking out for talent.... Some of them may be young, but they have good potential."

  • LIONS SQUAD

     

    Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Fashah Iskandar, Syazwan Buhari, Zaiful Nizam

    Defenders: Amirul Adli, Baihakki Khaizan, Darren Teh, Hafiz Sujad, Lionel Tan, Madhu Mohana, Nur Adam Abdullah, Ryhan Stewart, Tajeli Salamat

    Midfielders: Christopher van Huizen, Farhan Zulkifli, Saifullah Akbar, Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi, Hafiz Nor

    Forwards: Gabriel Quak, Faris Ramli, Ilhan Fandi, Hazzuwan Halim, Shawal Anuar

    *Invited: Khairin Nadim, Idraki Adnan

Cheetahs aim to sink Sailors

