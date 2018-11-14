Lions fail to bare their fangs

The Azkals celebrate after their 78th-minute goal. It was enough to silence the Lions. TNP

If there was one worry during the Lions' 1-0 win over Indonesia last Friday, it was their lack of ruthlessness when presented with clear-cut chances.

But, against the Philippines last night, Singapore's problem became their inability to fashion any opportunities at the Panaad Stadium.

GROUP B PHILIPPINES SINGAPORE 1 0 (Patrick Reichelt 78)

The Lions finished their second Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup Group B match in Bacolod without a single shot on target, as Patrick Reichelt's 78th-minute goal handed interim national coach Fandi Ahmad the first defeat of his reign.

To be fair, the Azkals, who finished the game with 61.6 per cent of possession, also failed to trouble Hassan Sunny's goal in the first period.

In the second half, however, there were warning signs that things had changed when Manny Ott tested Hassan with a shot from just outside in the box in the 50th minute.

The Singapore custodian was again called upon to get a strong palm on James Younghusband's powerful drive 14 minutes later.

On 78 minutes, the Lions paid the price for not heeding the warning signs.

From a throw in on the right, James Younghusband's header found his brother Phil, who flicked the ball to Reichelt.

Reichelt somehow managed to evade Safuwan Baharudin's challenge and wriggle past Irfan Fandi to coolly slot past the onrushing Hassan.

Reichelt put the improved second-half display down to the entrance of James Younghusband after the break.

He said: "We changed the game plan a little bit, I think James in the centre helped us a lot with his physical presence and we just made everything a little quicker, and it worked out."

The Lions' best chance came via a set-piece as Izzdin Shafiq's corner found the towering head of Irfan, but Daisuke Sato bravely put his head on the line to deny a lunging Hariss Harun.

The Lions looked most dangerous from set-pieces, but despite the inviting deliveries, no man in red could connect.

They lost Faris Ramli to a hamstring injury in the 66th minute. His replacement Shahril Ishak went off just five minutes after coming on due to a shoulder problem.

Said Fandi: "We were a bit unlucky with the two injuries, and we had a couple of good set-pieces which we didn't finish...

"Just a little bit disappointed that we didn't get the point that we should have (got).

"That was a bit sloppy goal on our part. From the throw-in, we allowed it to happen...

"We're lacking the penetrative pass from midfield, so, tactically we will have to change.

"Maybe we will change our formation (for Timor-Leste next Wednesday), but we won't want to change too much because the boys are comfortable with the way we play.

"It's only that today we didn't create enough chances like the last game, and it is very difficult to play on this pitch... it's very slippery."

His opposite number Sven-Goran Eriksson insisted his side were the better team.

Said the former England boss: "I think we deserved it, we were the better team. We created more chances than they did. It could have been 2-0... I think we played a very good game tactically and technically. (We showed) good fighting spirit."

PHILIPPINES:

Neil Etheridge, Carlie De Murga, Luke Woodland (Daisuke Sato 34), Manny Ott, Martin Steuble, Stephan Schrock, Paul Mulders, John-Patrick Strauss, Mike Ott (James Younghusband 46), Patrick Reichelt, Phil Younghusband (Curt Dizon 90+5)

SINGAPORE:

Hassan Sunny, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Irfan Fandi (Khairul Amri 86), Safuwan Baharudin, Shakir Hamzah, Hariss Harun, Izzdin Shafiq, Yasir Hanapi, Faris Ramli (Shahril Ishak 66, Jacob Mahler 71), Gabriel Quak, Ikhsan Fandi