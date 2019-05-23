Lions to get new training centre at Kallang Football Hub from October

The Singapore national football teams - from the Lions to the Cubs - will get a new training centre in five months.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin told The New Paper that the Kallang Football Hub will be up and running in October.

Walking distance from the National Stadium, the facility will feature one full-sized natural turf field, two full-sized artificial surfaces, one half-sized artificial pitch, four sheltered futsal courts, a 400m running track, changing rooms, spectator stands and offices.

Lim told TNP that he is also looking into adding features that he had seen in Bayern Munich's training academy.

He said: "I'm very excited about the covered full-sized pitch. That will be a big plus for our boys, although it has to be artificial, because of the shelter...

"When we provided Geylang Field, the national coaches and FAS (Football Association of Singapore) were very happy with the pitch, it was deemed to be one of the best pitches in Singapore... next to the National Stadium tournament pitch.

"The word out in Geylang is they are still very happy with the pitch. The location and ancillary facilities, obviously Geylang did not have the kind of stature that we have brought to Kallang.

KALLANG STORY

"I think bringing the national training squads to Kallang is also part of the Kallang story and also part of the ambience and atmosphere that we want to create for the boys.

"The ability for you to play within a stone's throw of the National Stadium, seeing the National Stadium as you train, I think that's what we want to bring."

Ahead of last year's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup opener against Indonesia, Lions captain Hariss Harun lamented that his side had only one training session on the National Stadium pitch.

On the impending availability of the Kallang Football Hub, he said: "It's a very important step for Singapore football. It gives the players a place to call our own.

"Training there, so close to the stadium, you can really feel like you're home.

"It's a crucial move and I am happy that the authorities have done that. " - DILENJIT SINGH and DEEPANRAJ GANESAN