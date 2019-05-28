Lions to play two friendlies next month

The Singapore national football team will host friendly matches against Solomon Islands and Myanmar at the National Stadium on June 8 and June 11 respectively.

Both matches, which kick off at 7.30pm, are part of their preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year. These matches are likely to be the first for the new Lions coach, reportedly Tatsuma Yoshida of Japan.

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari said they are thankful for the support of the Singapore Sports Hub, who made it possible for the friendlies to be played at the Home of the Lions.

Tickets, priced at $12 (adults) and $7 (concession), are available from www.sportshub.com.sg.