Singapore Football

Lions prepare for Saudi game with a clean sheet against 98th-ranked Jordan

Against Jordan yesterday, Hami Syahin (No. 16) and Fareez Farhan (No. 19) were handed their first starts by Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida. PHOTO: JORDAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION
Oct 07, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore held world No. 98 Jordan to a 0-0 draw at the Amman International Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time), earning their first clean sheet in six matches as they prepare for the World Cup qualifier against 70th-ranked Saudi Arabia in Buraidah on Friday.

Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida handed first international starts to midfielder Hami Syahin, 20, and forward Fareez Farhan, 25, injecting more youthful exuberance into a side that had beaten Palestine 2-1 and drawn 2-2 with Yemen at home last month.

Pressing from the front, the Lions kept frustrating the hosts, who are 59 places higher on the Fifa rankings.

Goalkeeper Hassan Sunny was hardly troubled in goal, with centre-backs Irfan Fandi and Safuwan Baharudin resolute in keeping Jordanian dangerman Baha Seif at bay.

On the other end, though, the Lions had few chances, with a free-kick from Safuwan that went over being one of the closest they got to scoring.

Yoshida said on the Football Association of Singapore website: "The game was difficult; Jordan are very strong physically and their technique is also good.

"Our attack can be better, especially the transition from defence to attack.

"If we always clear the ball when we win it… and the opponents play well, maybe we cannot get the ball."

