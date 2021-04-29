Little change in new FAS exco

After being returned unopposed as Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president for the next four years yesterday, Lim Kia Tong and his team's next task is to build on the Unleash the Roar national project.

Also re-elected were deputy president Bernard Tan, vice-presidents S. Thavaneson, Teo Hock Seng and Razali Saad.

A new face in the executive committee is former Geylang International chairman Ben Teng. Also on Lim's slate of nine were Dinesh Nair and former internationals Lionel Lewis and Goh Tat Chuan.

As the only woman candidate, Julie Teo also made the council as the FAS constitution states there must be at least one female council member.

The remaining five members of the 15-strong FAS council were elected from seven candidates at the FAS Extraordinary Congress at Orchard Hotel.