Local youngsters to get exposure at U-15 International Challenge Cup
Promising young footballers from Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore will do battle at the fourth edition of the Under-15 International Challenge Cup organised by the Football Association of Singapore from Saturday to Nov 29.
Two locals sides - the Singapore Under-15 team and Singapore Sports School (SSP) - will feature in the competition, which will see two groups of four.
The foreign teams taking part are three-time champions Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF), Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga, Indonesia's Garuda Unity and Australia's Melbourne City College and Perth United.
All matches will be at the Singapore Sports School, except for the semi-finals and final which will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
Said SSP coach Isa Halim: "This competition will expose the players to different teams and their varying styles of play.
"Also, it will give my team the chance to compete and understand the demands of international football.
"I want my players to adapt to these demands and give a good account of themselves by applying what they have learnt."
UNDER-15 INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE CUP
Nov 23 (Sat)
- 8.30am: S'pore Sports Sch v Perth United
- 4pm: Melbourne City College v Garuda
- 7pm: Singapore U-15 v JDT
Nov 24 (Sun)
- 8.30am: PVF v Yamaga
- 4pm: Melbourne City College v JDT
- 7pm: Singapore U-15 v Garuda
Nov 25 (Mon)
- 8.30am: JDT v Garuda
- 4pm: S'pore Sports Sch v Yamaga
- 7pm: PVF v Perth United
Nov 26 (Tues)
- 8.30am: S'pore U-15 v Melbourne City College
- 4pm: PVF v S'pore Sports Sch
- 7pm: Yamaga v Perth United
Nov 28 (Thurs)
- 8.30am: 7th place play-off
- 3pm: 5th place play-off
- 3pm & 5pm: Semi-finals at Jalan Besar Stadium
Nov 29 (Fri)
- 8.30am: 3rd place play-off
- 5pm: Final at Jalan Besar Stadium
* All matches at Singapore Sports School unless stated. Admission is free
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now