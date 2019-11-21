Singapore Football

Local youngsters to get exposure at U-15 International Challenge Cup

Local youngsters to get exposure at U-15 International Challenge Cup
The Under-15 International Challenge Cup gives local youths the opportunity to spar against regional teams.PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE
Nov 21, 2019 06:00 am

Promising young footballers from Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore will do battle at the fourth edition of the Under-15 International Challenge Cup organised by the Football Association of Singapore from Saturday to Nov 29.

Two locals sides - the Singapore Under-15 team and Singapore Sports School (SSP) - will feature in the competition, which will see two groups of four.

The foreign teams taking part are three-time champions Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF), Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga, Indonesia's Garuda Unity and Australia's Melbourne City College and Perth United.

All matches will be at the Singapore Sports School, except for the semi-finals and final which will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Said SSP coach Isa Halim: "This competition will expose the players to different teams and their varying styles of play.

"Also, it will give my team the chance to compete and understand the demands of international football.

Yemen result shows we can win without key players: Tatsuma Yoshida
Singapore Football

We can win without key players: Yoshida

Related Stories

Lions end four-match winless run with away triumph over Yemen

Clash with Yemen a must-win match, says Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida

SEA Games boost for Young Lions as Faris, Ikhsan confirm participation

"I want my players to adapt to these demands and give a good account of themselves by applying what they have learnt."

 

UNDER-15 INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE CUP

Nov 23 (Sat)

  • 8.30am: S'pore Sports Sch v Perth United
  • 4pm: Melbourne City College v Garuda
  • 7pm: Singapore U-15 v JDT

Nov 24 (Sun)

  • 8.30am: PVF v Yamaga
  • 4pm: Melbourne City College v JDT
  • 7pm: Singapore U-15 v Garuda

Nov 25 (Mon)

  • 8.30am: JDT v Garuda
  • 4pm: S'pore Sports Sch v Yamaga
  • 7pm: PVF v Perth United

Nov 26 (Tues)

  • 8.30am: S'pore U-15 v Melbourne City College
  • 4pm: PVF v S'pore Sports Sch
  • 7pm: Yamaga v Perth United

Nov 28 (Thurs)

  • 8.30am: 7th place play-off
  • 3pm: 5th place play-off
  • 3pm & 5pm: Semi-finals at Jalan Besar Stadium

Nov 29 (Fri)

  • 8.30am: 3rd place play-off
  • 5pm: Final at Jalan Besar Stadium

* All matches at Singapore Sports School unless stated. Admission is free

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore FootballUnder-15 International Challenge Cup