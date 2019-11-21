Local youngsters to get exposure at U-15 International Challenge Cup

The Under-15 International Challenge Cup gives local youths the opportunity to spar against regional teams.

Promising young footballers from Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore will do battle at the fourth edition of the Under-15 International Challenge Cup organised by the Football Association of Singapore from Saturday to Nov 29.

Two locals sides - the Singapore Under-15 team and Singapore Sports School (SSP) - will feature in the competition, which will see two groups of four.

The foreign teams taking part are three-time champions Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF), Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga, Indonesia's Garuda Unity and Australia's Melbourne City College and Perth United.

All matches will be at the Singapore Sports School, except for the semi-finals and final which will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Said SSP coach Isa Halim: "This competition will expose the players to different teams and their varying styles of play.

"Also, it will give my team the chance to compete and understand the demands of international football.

"I want my players to adapt to these demands and give a good account of themselves by applying what they have learnt."

UNDER-15 INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE CUP

Nov 23 (Sat)

8.30am: S'pore Sports Sch v Perth United

4pm: Melbourne City College v Garuda

7pm: Singapore U-15 v JDT

Nov 24 (Sun)

8.30am: PVF v Yamaga

4pm: Melbourne City College v JDT

7pm: Singapore U-15 v Garuda

Nov 25 (Mon)

8.30am: JDT v Garuda

4pm: S'pore Sports Sch v Yamaga

7pm: PVF v Perth United

Nov 26 (Tues)

8.30am: S'pore U-15 v Melbourne City College

4pm: PVF v S'pore Sports Sch

7pm: Yamaga v Perth United

Nov 28 (Thurs)

8.30am: 7th place play-off

3pm: 5th place play-off

3pm & 5pm: Semi-finals at Jalan Besar Stadium

Nov 29 (Fri)

8.30am: 3rd place play-off

5pm: Final at Jalan Besar Stadium

* All matches at Singapore Sports School unless stated. Admission is free