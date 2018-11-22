Local youth footballers take on regional rivals

Promising young footballers from Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore will do battle at the third Under-15 International Challenge Cup hosted by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) from Sunday to Dec 1.

This year's tournament will feature three local sides - the Singapore Under-15 national team, Singapore Sports School U-15 and an FAS Centre of Excellence (COE) selection team.

They will be joined by three foreign sides who have taken part in the previous two editions - Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) U-15, Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga U-15 and two-time champions Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF) U-15.

The preliminary matches will take place at the Singapore Sports School in Woodlands, while the final will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Dec 1.

FAS youth development manager Varatha Rajan said they are looking forward to hosting the tournament for a third time.

He said: "The past two tournaments have been successful in bringing together young players from different footballing cultures and were competitive and sportingly contested. I am confident that this year's tournament will be no different.

"The Singapore boys will benefit from playing against quality opposition as we continue to ensure that they develop in the best possible way."

U-15 INT'L CHALLENGE CUP*

Nov 25 (Sun)

8.30am: S'pore U-15 v FAS COE selection

4.30 pm: JDT v S'pore Sports School

6.30pm: PVF v Matsumoto Yamaga

Nov 26 (Mon)

8.30am: S'pore Sports School v Yamaga

4.30pm: FAS COE selection v PVF

6.30pm: S'pore U-15 v JDT

Nov 27 (Tues)

8.30am: S'pore Sports School vs PVF

4.30pm: S'pore U-15 v Yamaga

6.30 pm: JDT v FAS COE Selection

Nov 28 (Wed)

8.30 am: S'pore U-15 v PVF

4.30 pm: FAS COE Selection v S'pore Sports School

6.30 pm: JDT v Yamaga

Nov 29 (Thurs)

8.30 am: FAS COE Selection v Yamaga

4.30 pm: S'pore U-15 v S'pore Sports School

6.30 pm: JDT v PVF

Dec 1 (Sat)

5pm: Final (Group winners v runners-up)

at Jalan Besar Stadium