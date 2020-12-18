M. Anumanthan set to be reunited with coach Aidil Sharin at Kedah

Singaporean midfielder M. Anumanthan is on the brink of sealing a move across the Causeway, with Malaysian Super League (MSL) runners-up Kedah the favourites to secure his signature.

The 26-year-old is expected to complete a move in the coming days, joining compatriots Hariss Harun, who plies his trade with MSL champions Johor Darul Ta'zim, and Selangor's Safuwan Baharudin.

Yesterday, a journalist from Malaysian daily The Star, T. Avineshwaran, tweeted that Anu is "being monitored by Kedah" after being linked with newly promoted Penang.

When contacted by The New Paper, Anu acknowledged that he is pushing for a move abroad, but declined to go into details.

"I feel that I'm at the right age and want to test myself in a new environment," said the midfield dynamo, who just completed his second stint with Hougang United.

"I wanted a new challenge, after playing a number of years in the Singapore Premier League (SPL). I have always wanted to make a move to the regional leagues, but either there weren't concrete offers or negotiations fell through. But this time, I was really pushing to go and the opportunity came."

Should the Kedah move materialise, Anu, who was the SPL Young Player of the Year in 2016, would be reunited with Singaporean coach Aidil Sharin.

The pair worked together at Home United (now known as Lion City Sailors) in 2017 and 2018, in between the player's spells with Hougang.

In that time, he played a pivotal role in helping Home finish runners-up in the league in 2018 and reach the AFC Cup Asean Zone finals in 2017 and 2018, winning it in the latter.

Said Aidil: "Anu is a good player and someone who respects me a lot. He is also a player I trust. Once you have a player you can trust, it is easy to work with (them)...

"Anu played for me in 2017, 2018 and did a good job as we all know what he contributed in the AFC Cup."