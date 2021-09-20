Malaysia Cup star Mat Noh in hospital after heart attack

Former national footballer Mohamed Noh Hussein is in hospital after suffering a heart attack yesterday morning.

The 67-year-old former winger, who was a household name to many Singaporeans in the 1970s, is understood to be in critical condition at the Sengkang General Hospital.

A member of Singapore's famed 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning side, "Mat Noh" became a reluctant poster boy of the team owing to his good looks - his grandmother was Japanese - as well as his dribbling ability and skill.

He married local star singer Rahimah Rahim but the pair divorced in 1988 after 11 years.

After Singapore were thrashed 4-0 by Selangor in the Malaysia Cup final in 1981, the quiet star walked away from football.

In various media reports since, he is said to have become a deeply religious man after his retirement. - SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ