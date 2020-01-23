Man City training stint up for grabs for Under-12 players in Singapore

Talented young footballers in Singapore could earn themselves a training stint conducted by Manchester City's coaches in England.

That is what is up for grabs at the inaugural Manchester City Singapore Cup, which is set for March 13-15 at The Float @ Marina Bay. The Under-12 tournament was initiated by the English Premier League champions and Sport Singapore.

The winning side will get to take part in a five-day training programme in Singapore conducted by City's coaches.

Selected players will also attend City's "Performance Programme" training camp in Manchester in the summer.

The entry fee is $60 per team with more details available at www.mancity.com/singaporecup2020.

City Football Group's chief marketing officer Nuria Tarre said: "We are delighted to launch the inaugural Manchester City Singapore Cup 2020, which will provide aspiring young players in Singapore with the chance to take part in an exciting new event...

"Our fan base in Singapore is growing rapidly and this tournament will provide local supporters and their families with the chance to get closer to the club than ever before."

Sport Singapore's chief executive Lim Teck Yin added: "We are excited about Manchester City's developmental activities in Singapore as it offers our youth opportunities to gain more exposure and play with people of different backgrounds."